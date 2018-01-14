Elderly woman dead after Sunday morning house fire in Denham Springs

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a Sunday morning house fire where an elderly woman was killed, authorities say.

On Sunday morning, deputies with Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal along with Livingston Parish firefighters responded to a fire in a manufactured home located in the 8800 block of Caliente Ave in Denham Springs.

According to a Facebook post by OSFM, the fire claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

