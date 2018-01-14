Elderly woman called 911 to report she was trapped in house fire that claimed her life

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a Sunday morning house that left an elderly woman dead.

According to officials, the woman called 911 to report her home was on fire, she was trapped inside, and could not get out.

Officials say firefighters arrived at the house, located in the 8800 block of Caliente Ave in Denham Springs, within minutes. The woman's house was elevated on 20-foot-tall supports with only one egress and one escape.

Firefighters said the home was "fully involved," meaning all of the major rooms of the structure were on fire. They said the area underneath the house was on fire as well.

Despite an aggressive and dangerous fire attack by firefighters, a 79-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner.

Officials say they don't believe there were any working smoke alarms in her home.

"We are aggressively working with local agencies to determine the reason for this fire death," State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning said. "Clearly the victim was trapped and the fire moved very quickly upon her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and others who are suffering from the loss of this lady."

State Fire Marshal's say that the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation. The victim has not yet been identified.

