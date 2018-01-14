Police caught on camera delivering meal to hitchhiker in random act of kindness

Police caught on camera delivering food to homeless person in random act of kindness (Source: Kevin Brown)

A video is now making the rounds on social media that shows two Baton Rouge police officers helping out someone in need.

A family was caught off guard and captured the video Saturday afternoon. They were out running errands around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and Tom Drive when they saw what they believed to be two BRPD officers giving food to a homeless man.

Someone can be heard off camera narrating the ordeal.

“These police officers right there, they just gave this homeless person over there a meal,” the voice said.

Kevin Brown says one of his sisters recorded the video and he can’t stop thinking about what he saw.

“It makes me feel happy,” said Brown.

Brown cannot say enough about the random act of kindness.

“The police officer came out the convenience store with a plate and a drink and gave it to the homeless person,” said Brown.

His sister immediately grabbed her phone and hit record.

“I just had to get it from her to get it to you guys at WAFB,” said Brown.

At a time when relations between officers and the community are less than positive, Brown says it is great to see a different side of those who protect and serve.

“Being a black male, I wasn’t too keen of seeing a police officer but after seeing this, I’m not going to be as afraid as I was before,” he added.

BRPD spokesman, Sgt. Don Coppola, confirmed the story to 9News late Saturday evening.

“This is a perfect example of going above and beyond,” said Coppola.

Coppola said the officers were dispatched to Airline and Tom for reports of a man down. Instead, when the arrived, they found a woman around 50 years old who had hitchhiked from Detroit.

“The female was in wet clothing, had limited funds on her, and hadn’t eaten in who knows how long,” said Coppola.

In addition to buying her a hot meal, he says the officers used money out of their own pockets to buy her fresh clothes as well.

The officers tried to help find her a shelter to spend the night and escape the cold weather. When they had trouble lining up a bed at a shelter, Coppola says they paid to put her up in a hotel for three nights.

“Acts like this happen all the time,” he added. “It’s just fortunate that this one was caught by a bystander on video.”

Brown said the 30-second video does not mean there are not any bad officers but with a new police chief and a fresh start for the department, he believes this is an example that better days are ahead.

“The community needs that,” said Brown. “Seeing that in my community, just seeing police officers do that, it means a lot to me.”

He now hopes whoever watches this video will see that as well.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.