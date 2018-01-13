LSU men's basketball falls to Alabama, 74-66 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU men's basketball falls to Alabama, 74-66

Aaron Epps (Source: WAFB) Aaron Epps (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The LSU men's basketball team dropped a close conference game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 74-66, Saturday night in the Maravich Center. 

With the loss, LSU falls to 11-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Alabama improves to 11-6 on the season and 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference action. 

LSU returns to action against Georgia Tuesday Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT in the PMAC. 

Tremont Waters led all scorers with 19 points. The freshman also led the floor in assists with five. Waters was one of three Tigers in double-digit scoring as Duop Reath had 12 and Aaron Epps had 14. 

LSU recorded 11 steals and 24 points in the paint. 

Information provided by LSUSports.net.

