Rebuilding Together BR and the Red Cross welcome dozens home

Emergency crews responded to a reported explosion on River Rd. in Geismar on Sunday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a reported explosion on River Rd. in Geismar on Sunday.More >>
State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a Sunday morning house fire where an elderly woman was killed, authorities say.More >>
State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a Sunday morning house fire where an elderly woman was killed, authorities say.More >>
A video is now making the rounds on social media that shows two Baton Rouge police officers helping out someone in need.More >>
A video is now making the rounds on social media that shows two Baton Rouge police officers helping out someone in need.More >>
The LSU men's basketball team dropped a close conference game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 74-66, Saturday night in the Maravich Center.More >>
The LSU men's basketball team dropped a close conference game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 74-66, Saturday night in the Maravich Center.More >>
One man is now behind bars in connection to an armed robbery on LSU's campus, according to officials with the university.More >>
One man is now behind bars in connection to an armed robbery on LSU's campus, according to officials with the university.More >>
H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. That was not enough for these activist.More >>
H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan. That was not enough for these activist.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>