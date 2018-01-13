Electrical damage from apartment fire leaves 29 without power

An apartment fire off of Burbank Drive left 30 people in the dark, according to a press release from the St. George Fire Department.

According to the release, a two-story building at Bluebonnet Place Apartments caught fire Saturday evening. Firefighters arrived to find a rented, but unoccupied first-floor apartment in flames.

The first-floor unit was a complete loss, destroyed by the fire. The fire extended to the unit directly above it, which suffered moderate damage.

Officials say no other units sustained fire damage, but damage to the electrical system meant power had to be disconnected to the whole building.

In total, 29 people were affected by the fire and power loss. Officials say property owners were handling housing needs for those people.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.