One arrested in connection to LSU armed robbery

One man is now behind bars in connection to an armed robbery on LSU's campus, according to officials with the university.

Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for LSU, says the incident originally happened on the northwest side of Kirby Smith Hall around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10. A student was reportedly robbed of an iPhone by three unidentified black males.

According to arrest reports from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim says one of the men pointed a small silver revolver at him and demanded his cell phone. The victim handed the phone over and three men fled the area.

LSU investigators were able to develop Tyzell Duncan as a suspect.

Police say video surveillance shows three black men walked in the area of Kirby Smith Hall, one of which matched Duncan's physical description and facial features.

Police say an anonymous tip identified all three men.

Saturday, Ballard says BRPD arrested Duncan on unrelated charges and after LSU police interviewed him, he was charged with one count of armed robbery. Police say Duncan had a small silver revolver in his possession and was wearing the same sweatshirt he was seen wearing in the surveillance video.

Duncan would not admit to the robbery but told police several times that one of the other suspects uses his gun sometimes.

A second robbery occurred on Thursday, January 11, but it's unknown if the two cases are related. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Duncan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on one count of armed robbery.

The LSUPD is still investigating both incidents. Anyone with information about these incidents should contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

Students can also use the LSU Shield app to report any suspicious activity on campus.

