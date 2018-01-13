2017 Warrick Dunn Award Finalist: West Feliciana QB Derek Turner

West Feliciana quarterback Derek Turner, nicknamed ‘Skeeter’ by his grandmother, has been the heart and soul of the Saints’ program over the past few seasons. The ultra-competitive team leader now joins his brother, wide receiver Derius Davis, as a finalist for the 2017 Warrick Dunn Award.

Turner had a monster season offensively for the Saints, accounting for 1,060 yards rushing and 1,396 yards through the air, producing 35 total touchdowns.

On defense he was just as stellar, flying all over the field delivering 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and three defensive scores.

Turner’s heroics on both sides of the ball helped West Feliciana win their first 3A state championship in school history.

