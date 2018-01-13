Southern senior Jamira Russ named SWAC Women's Fields Athlete of the Week

Information provided by GoJagsSports.com

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the first weekly honors of the indoor track and field season Tuesday and Southern's thrower Jamira Russ have been recognized by the Southwestern Athletic Conference as Women's Field Athlete of The Week.



Russ the 5-11 senior from Plaquemine, Louisiana collected two top-3 finishes at the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational. After qualifying for the finals on her final toss in the preliminary round of the weight throw, Russ locked up the second-place finish with a throw of 17.52m (57-05.75 feet) on her second attempt. Russ also added a third place finish in shot put, making a throw of 12.65m (41-06.00 feet). Russ has the No. 2 ranking in the SWAC shot put performance list this year, and her weight throw mark is No. 1 among conference athletes by nearly five feet.

The Jags will travel to Lake Charles, LA to compete in the McNeese Indoor Invite on Friday, which will be held at the McNeese State Indoor Recreation Complex