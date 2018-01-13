Hundreds of locals enjoy the 1st LA Street Food Fest

Waiting for coffee from Petite Rouge Cafe at LA Street Food Fest (Source: WAFB)

Old School Eats at the LA Street Food Fest (Source: WAFB)

Folks in Louisiana love a good festival, especially one that is all about food!

My House Social partnered with Louisiana Marathon to bring the first Louisiana Street Food Fest to downtown Baton Rouge - celebrating the street food community and culture.

The festival, held Saturday, Jan. 13, was an assortment of 20 plus inventive chefs from across the state all gathered outside of the Raising Cane's River Center. It was just in time for runners who finished the Louisiana 5k, Quarter Marathon or Kids Marathon to fuel up.

Despite the temperature being a chilly 39 degrees, hundreds of people made their way out to socialize and enjoy some good street food and music.

Street food is simply food prepared or cooked in food trucks and served in public locations.

Food lovers had the opportunity to visit food trucks that offered various items from burgers, beignets, donuts, gumbo, popcorn, tacos, and more. People enjoyed local favorites like Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts and The Cajun Spoon and got a taste of New Orleans from Afrodisiac Nola -Jamaican and New Orleanian cuisine to Fete Au Fete Streatery - an upscale southern comfort food with a Louisiana twist.

Since it was a little brisk outside, Petite Rouge Café Camionette had everyone covered with hot chocolate and lattes.

Later in the afternoon, The Lost Bayou Ramblers hit the stage to provide some entertainment.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Ainsley’s Angels and Louisiana Runs.

