After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Following an outcry over a significant disparity in pay between co-stars, Mark Wahlberg agreed Saturday to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for "All the Money in the World" to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time's Up.
Wahlberg said he'll donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than $1,000 on the reshoots.
"I 100% support the fight for fair pay," Wahlberg said in a statement.
The announcement Saturday came after directors and stars, including Jessica Chastain and Judd Apatow, shared their shock at reports of the huge pay disparity for the Ridley Scott film. The 10 days of reshoots were necessary after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey. USA Today reported Williams was paid less than $1,000 for the 10 days.
Both Williams and Plummer were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.
Talent agency William Morris Endeavor, which represents both Williams and Wahlberg, said it will donate an additional $500,000 to Time's Up. The agency said in a statement that wage disparity conversations should continue and "we are committed to being part of the solution."
Williams had no immediate comment Saturday, according to publicist Mara Buxbaum.
