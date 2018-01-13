Elderly man dies from injuries sustained in Friday crash

An elderly man has died from injuries sustained in a Friday afternoon crash that police continue to investigate.

Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal crash happening on Friday around 1 p.m. in the 5500 block of Winbourne Ave. and Dougherty Dr.

Authorities say the crash involved a 2007 Jeep Wrangler and a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to police, Oliver Perry, 67, of Woodville, MS, was the driver of the Ford. Perry was injured in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

He later died from his injuries, authorities say.

BPRD says the initial investigation at-the-scene revealed the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Winbourne, approaching Dougherty. Perry stopped on Dougherty for a red light.

Investigators believe as the light turned green, Perry entered the intersection an was struck by the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash, police say. Perry's passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, police say.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.