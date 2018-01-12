2017 Warrick Dunn Award finalists: West Feliciana WR Derius Davis

Our first finalist for the 2017 Warrick Dunn Award is West Feliciana wide receiver Darius Davis. In the Saints’ state championship winning season, the TCU commit racked up gaudy statistics on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Davis rushed for 408 yards on 58 carries with eight touchdowns. Through the air he was even more deadly, accounting for 485 yards on 12 catches, with seven of them going for touchdowns. Davis averaged just over 40 yards per catch over the course of the season. He even edged his way onto the special teams stat sheet, racking up 283 returns yards with two more touchdowns.

When all of Davis’ offensive stats are added up, he scored roughly once out of every five times he touched the football in 2017.

Despite the impressive stats on offense, Davis says he actually prefers the physicality of playing defense. In 2017 he accounted for 40 tackles, 13 for loss, three sacks, four QB hurries, seven pass break-ups, and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) as a defensive back.

