Records: FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes

Here are photos of those lost in the October mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
Here are photos of those lost in the October mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...More >>
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.More >>
The gunman, Matthew Riehl, fatally shot Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish and wounded four other officers on Sunday, Colorado authorities said.More >>
The gunman, Matthew Riehl, fatally shot Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish and wounded four other officers on Sunday, Colorado authorities said.More >>
A 21-year-old man has passed away following a shooting in north Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party. Three other people were injured.More >>
A 21-year-old man has passed away following a shooting in north Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party. Three other people were injured.More >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>