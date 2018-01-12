Red Cross asking for public's help installing smoke alarms for cold snap

This weekend, the American Red Cross is asking for the public's help to install smoke alarms due to freezing temperatures expected in the Baton Rouge area.

"We have had too many fires and experienced too much tragedy in our community this year. With another round of cold weather approaching, we need our citizens to heed these warnings. Please make sure that your friends, families, and neighbors have working smoke alarms in their homes, are aware of possible home fire risks, and have fully developed home fire escape plan in the event a home fire does occur," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The Red Cross, along with the mayor's office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal, will hold smoke alarm installation training events on Saturday and Sunday, January 13 and 14.

Those wanting to volunteer should arrive at the Baton Rouge Red Cross office, located at 4655 Sherwood Commons Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday. The training will last about an hour and will began at 10 a.m. Once trained, groups will be assigned to homes throughout the community to install smoke alarms, provide fire safety tips, and work with the homeowners to create an escape plan in the event of a fire. Smoke alarms will be installed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers should bring their own step ladders and drills and are encouraged to dress warmly as temperatures are expected to be cold.

Anyone unable to attend this weekend's training event, but who would like to participate in future events, should contact Terra Williams at 225-456-5612 or email terra.williams@redcross.org.

For more information on fire safety, click here.

