WAFB ARCHIVE VIDEO: Buckskin Bill special (2003)

In 2003 WAFB aired a special report by Paul Gates about Buckskin Bill. It was part of WAFB's 50th anniversary special.

Baton Rouge legend, William "Bill" Black, known as Buckskin Bill, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10. He was born in 1929.

His wife, Elma, passed away on April 5, 2017.

Buckskin leaves behind three children: a son, Bucky, who lives in North Carolina and two daughters, Ann and Ginger, who live in Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.