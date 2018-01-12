Louisiana Marathon to cause road closures over weekend

The Louisiana Marathon will start on Sunday, January 14 and will cause numerous road closures throughout Baton Rouge.

The marathon will begin downtown and wind its way across a large part of the city, reaching from the Tara Boulevard subdivision to the east and the LSU campus to the west. Roads will be temporarily closed as runners pass through various intersections.

RELATED: St. Michael High School student takes on The Louisiana Marathon

The Baton Rouge Police Department says there will be up to 2,000 runners on the road. Officers will be stationed at most intersections and will help drivers crossing these intersections in order to keep everyone safe. They ask drivers to be patient and warn them to expect delays. The race begins at 7 a.m.

The following roads will be closed to all traffic and no street parking will be allowed on these roads either:

4th Street

North Boulevard (from 4th Street to 19th Street)

Park Boulevard (from Government Street to Dalrymple Drive)

Kleinert Avenue (partial closure from Perkins Road to Hearthstone Drive)

Any vehicles parked on these roads will be subject to towing for safety reasons. View the full route map below:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.