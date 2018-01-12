WANTED: Man accused of using brick to break car window, steal gun

The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a man who they say burglarized a vehicle on Wentling Avenue on Monday, January 8.

BRPD officials say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 11800 block of Wentling Avenue. The suspect reportedly checked out the area, returned with a brick, broke the window of the vehicle, then stole a handgun that was in the vehicle.

The suspect was reportedly seen riding a bike prior to and after the burglary.

Anyone with information should contact the Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

