BREC hosting fishing rodeo on Mardi Gras Day

BREC’s Conservation and Outdoor Adventure programs will be hosting a fishing rodeo on Mardi Gras Day (Tuesday, February 13, 2018) at the newly renovated North Sherwood Forest Community Park in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Canoe, kayak boat launch now open at BREC's Highland Road Park

BREC organizers will stock the park’s pond with adult channel catfish to ensure there are plenty of fish for participants to catch on Fat Tuesday.

The rodeo will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Registration will be available on the morning of the event but participants are encouraged to register in advance by emailing conservation@brec.org. The event is weather dependent.

North Sherwood Forest Community Park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70814.

For more information about the event visit: http://www.brec.org/index.cfm/calendar/category/OutdoorAdventureCalendar

MORE OUTDOORS STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.