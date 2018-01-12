Vikings credit team effort to keeping opponents in check

The Vikings may be the favorite in Sunday’s playoff matchup, but many people are picking the Saints to walk away with the victory.

In six of the last seven matchups since 1990 where a defense in the top two total defense category faced an offense top two in total offense, it was the defensive team that came out victorious.

For the Vikings, they say their success keeping opponents in check in this season has been a product of a complete team effort.

Related: Vikings ready for their dome-field advantage against the Saints

“Trusting one another and understanding scheme, situation, personnel. I think situational awareness has really helped us this year, so hopefully, we can continue that Sunday,” said Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

“We preach around here for everyone to just do their job to allow the other guy to do their job," said Viking safety Andrew Sendejo. "Don’t really focus on certain guys making the play, it’s all of us in it together."

The Saints will take on the Vikings Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3:40 p.m. (CST) in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.