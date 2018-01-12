Tremont Waters: A household name in the making

It might too early to call LSU’s men’s basketball team a dark horse, or their season a Cinderella story, but after winning their first SEC game on the road against then-No. 11 Texas A&M and decisively handing the Arkansas Razorbacks their first home game loss of the season, the Tigers are slowly but surely making a name for themselves.

Despite being picked to finish last among the SEC’s 14 teams, LSU’s headstrong coach Will Wade is working wonders for the program, much to the credit of one freshman point guard – Tremont Waters.

Game-winning plays seem to be routine for Waters. After winning just two road games all season last year, the Tigers are now 2-0 on the road on the back of a Waters steal and an over-the-head pass, and a jaw-dropping 30-foot three pointer.

Waters was named SEC Freshman of the Week last week, and going into the Tigers’ home game match-up with the Alabama Crimson Tide, leads the SEC in assists (6.1) and steals (2.3) per game while averaging a team-best 16.8 points per contest which ranks fifth-best in the league.

Bleacher Report describes Tremont Waters as a “high school mixtape phenom,” tweeting out a video of some of his highlights Friday.

Tremont Waters was a HS mixtape phenom, now he's leading the SEC in assists and steals per game ?? pic.twitter.com/g7WB10HKbn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2018

Courtside Films also put together some highlights from the 5’11” point guard’s time at West Haven, Connecticut’s Notre Dame High School.

While the future of LSU’s men’s basketball season might be up in the air, one thing is for certain, Tremont Waters will continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

The Tigers square off with the Crimson Tide Saturday from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge at 7:30 p.m.

