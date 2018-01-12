1st trial date set in state lawsuit over opioid epidemic - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1st trial date set in state lawsuit over opioid epidemic

By KEN MILLER
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The first trial date has been set for a lawsuit by a state against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.

Oklahoma is one of at least 13 states that have filed lawsuits against drugmakers, alleging fraudulent marketing of drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic.

State Attorney General Mike Hunter says a judge has granted his request for a May 28, 2019, trial date for the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, Allergan, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and several of their subsidiaries.

The companies deny wrongdoing.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office says other states that are suing are Alaska, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina and Washington state.

Lawsuits by Native American tribes and dozens of local governments are also pending.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes, records say

    FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes, records say

    Friday, January 12 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-13 00:41:34 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-13 00:44:13 GMT
    Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...More >>
    Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.More >>

  • Mudslide brings economic shock to area built on tourism

    Mudslide brings economic shock to area built on tourism

    Friday, January 12 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-13 00:41:28 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-13 00:44:09 GMT
    The California mudslide that killed at least 18 people is causing distress miles from where the torrent of muck and boulders stopped: the economy is ailing.More >>
    The California mudslide that killed at least 18 people is causing distress miles from where the torrent of muck and boulders stopped: the economy is ailing.More >>

  • 'Mississippi Burning' KKK leader Killen dies in prison at 92

    'Mississippi Burning' KKK leader Killen dies in prison at 92

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-01-12 17:11:38 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-13 00:44:07 GMT

    State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...

    More >>

    State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly