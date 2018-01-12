Police officer arrested for allegedly failing to report illegal drug activity

A police officer is facing criminal charges after officials say she knew about illegal drug activity that was happening in her home but she didn't report it.

“While it is unfortunate that this incident led us to investigate and affect an arrest of a member of our department, it is also an example of how serious this department takes the responsibility that the public we serve has entrusted us with," said Morgan City Police Department Chief James F. Blair. "We will make every effort to maintain the trust and the confidence of the public we serve by providing internal oversight. It is our duty as law enforcement officers."

Officer April A. Hudson is charged with malfeasance in office, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from an investigation that was launched on Sunday, Jan. 7.

According to officials, officers responded to a disturbance near the 100 block of Headland Street in Morgan City. They arrested Gage Ford and Galen Ford at the scene of that incident.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home on Short Street. It was there officers found marijuana.

"Evidence was also discovered which indicated that Gage Ford, a convicted felon, possessed a firearm during the disturbance which was allegedly discarded, resulting in additional charges being filed," states the press release.

Investigators learned that Officer Hudson lived at the home and allegedly knew about the illegal activity.

"It is discouraging that an officer within the first 18 months of their career chose to make personal choices which conflicted with the duties as a Morgan City Police Officer," said Chief Blair. "However, this profession requires us to make a decision to live with integrity and professionalism.”

Officials did not provide any information regarding Hudson's connection to Gage and Gallen Ford.

Hudson was booked into the Morgan City Parish Jail and was released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

