Chawla: New judge to hear dog abuse case

A new judge will hear the case of a Baton Rouge juvenile who is seen on video abusing dogs, the 9NEWS Investigative team has learned.

The move comes after Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Johnson refused to sign a warrant in the case earlier this week. She was the judge on duty when deputies presented their case including a copy of the video.

The boy’s face is clearly shown on the video and deputies say a relative identified the teen as being the person seen in the video. Judge Johnson made the refusal after saying there was no probable cause to make an arrest, sources tell WAFB Lead Investigator Kiran Chawla.



The video was posted online and quickly went viral last weekend, leading to calls for justice from around the world. Sources tell Chawla the boy’s mother was served with a court order Friday to appear before a new juvenile court judge next week.

Judge Johnson has not responded to several requests from WAFB for comment.

