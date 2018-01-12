Paris prosecutors to probe 3 Ritz jewel heist suspects - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Paris prosecutors to probe 3 Ritz jewel heist suspects

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). A valet waits outside the Ritz hotel in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Paris police have recovered some jewels stolen from the Ritz Hotel in a multimillion-euro robbery attempt, but are still searching Thursday for two thieves... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). A valet waits outside the Ritz hotel in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Paris police have recovered some jewels stolen from the Ritz Hotel in a multimillion-euro robbery attempt, but are still searching Thursday for two thieves...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). People enter the Ritz hotel in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Paris police have recovered some jewels stolen from the Ritz Hotel in a multimillion-euro robbery attempt, but are still searching Thursday for two thieves and the ... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). People enter the Ritz hotel in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Paris police have recovered some jewels stolen from the Ritz Hotel in a multimillion-euro robbery attempt, but are still searching Thursday for two thieves and the ...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). A police car drives past the Ritz hotel in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Paris police have recovered some jewels stolen from the Ritz Hotel in a multimillion-euro robbery attempt, but are still searching Thursday for two thie... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). A police car drives past the Ritz hotel in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Paris police have recovered some jewels stolen from the Ritz Hotel in a multimillion-euro robbery attempt, but are still searching Thursday for two thie...
(Clement Lanot via AP). In this image made from video, French police attend the scene outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris, France, after a robbery Wednesday evening Jan. 10, 2018. Police said Wednesday that five people, at least some armed, entered the lu... (Clement Lanot via AP). In this image made from video, French police attend the scene outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris, France, after a robbery Wednesday evening Jan. 10, 2018. Police said Wednesday that five people, at least some armed, entered the lu...
(Clement Lanot via AP). In this image made from video, French police attend the scene outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris, France, after a robbery Wednesday evening Jan. 10, 2018. Police said Wednesday that five people, at least some armed, entered the lu... (Clement Lanot via AP). In this image made from video, French police attend the scene outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris, France, after a robbery Wednesday evening Jan. 10, 2018. Police said Wednesday that five people, at least some armed, entered the lu...

PARIS (AP) - Paris prosecutor's office says it will take control of three suspects in custody in connection with this week's Ritz Hotel jewel heist in Paris.

The office said a judicial investigation will be launched Saturday centering on the suspects' links to organized crime, criminal conspiracy, theft and armed robbery.

Since Wednesday's heist, Paris authorities have recovered all the jewels stolen from the display, which are estimated to be worth several million dollars.

Though ultimately unsuccessful, the robbery on Wednesday evening raised questions about security in one of the world's most prestigious neighborhoods, the Place Vendome. Its well-guarded buildings include the French Justice Ministry, high-end boutiques and the 19th-century Ritz.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes, records say

    FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes, records say

    Friday, January 12 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-13 00:41:34 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-13 00:44:13 GMT
    Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...More >>
    Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.More >>

  • Mudslide brings economic shock to area built on tourism

    Mudslide brings economic shock to area built on tourism

    Friday, January 12 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-13 00:41:28 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-13 00:44:09 GMT
    The California mudslide that killed at least 18 people is causing distress miles from where the torrent of muck and boulders stopped: the economy is ailing.More >>
    The California mudslide that killed at least 18 people is causing distress miles from where the torrent of muck and boulders stopped: the economy is ailing.More >>

  • 'Mississippi Burning' KKK leader Killen dies in prison at 92

    'Mississippi Burning' KKK leader Killen dies in prison at 92

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:11 PM EST2018-01-12 17:11:38 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-13 00:44:07 GMT

    State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...

    More >>

    State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly