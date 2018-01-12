BRFD: Space heater causes house fire on Sumrall Road - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRFD: Space heater causes house fire on Sumrall Road

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Fire at home on Sumrall Road (Source: WAFB) Fire at home on Sumrall Road (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire at a home on Sumrall Road Friday afternoon. 

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene Friday, January 12 shortly before 1:30 p.m. 

Officials say no one was injured. BRFD has determined the fire started due to a space heater that was too close to something combustible.

The house is considered a total loss.

A cold front dramatically dropped the temperature overnight in Baton Rouge and the forecast will remain the same for the next several days. 

