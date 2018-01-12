Air France rejects report into 2009 crash that blames pilots - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Air France rejects report into 2009 crash that blames pilots

By Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - Air France has dismissed the conclusions of a new report into the 2009 Rio-to-Paris Air France plane crash that blames the pilots for failing to apply correct procedures and losing control of the aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean.

Previous reports said a technical fault on the Airbus A330 was a factor.

Air France rejected the new conclusions - part of a judicial investigation - that included "the severe accusation" against the crew because it said it could not vouch for the experts who compiled it.

Danielle Lamy, president of the AF 447 Victim Solidarity Association, told The Associated Press "this new report takes the blame away from Airbus, it's the pilots of Air France that it says caused it."

Flight AF447 crashed into the Atlantic in June 2009, killing all 228 people on board.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

