Nigeria: Militant oil leader sought for killings is dead

WARRI, Nigeria (AP) - Nigeria's army says a militant oil leader who had once organized the kidnapping of four British missionaries and death of one of them has been killed.
Military Joint Task Force spokesman Maj. Ibrahim Abdullahi said Friday that Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, who was known as "Karowei" was killed in a gun battle after his gang members ambushed the military unit that was transporting him after arrest. He says Karowei was arrested Thursday in his hideout in southern Nigeria's Delta state.
Abdullahi said Karowei is responsible for several abductions, robberies, the destruction of oil facilities, killings of military personnel and the death of British aid worker Ian Squire.
Niger Delta oil militants say they are fighting for the betterment of the oil-rich region, but many are also engaged in criminal activity.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
