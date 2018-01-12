Councilwoman to tour Old South Baton Rouge with developers

Councilwoman Tara Wicker and the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group will give a tour of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods to local developers and the public.

The tour will highlight areas of the Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood including the Knock Knock Children's Museum, New and Upcoming Development of the East Baton Rouge Housing Authority, The Water Campus, Electric Depot, The Lincoln Theatre, Terrace St Gateway, and other areas.

The public is encouraged to attend the event which will begin at 11 a.m. on January 12 at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center at 950 East Washington Street.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.