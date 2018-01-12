Councilwoman gives bus tour of Old South Baton Rouge to potential developers

Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker (center) pauses while a member of the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group talks to potential developers about renovations at the Lincoln Theatre on Myrtle Walk Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Today, Councilwoman Tara Wicker and members of the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group gave developers a bus tour Friday to attract revitalization of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

Wicker highlighted recently completed and on-going projects like the New Knock Knock Children’s Museum, The Water Campus, Electric Depot, The Lincoln Theatre, terrace st. Gateway, and other areas.

Organizers also touted features of the neighborhood like its pocket parks, mix of residential and business areas, and social organizations, and close proximity to LSU.

Councilwoman wicker said Friday’s tour was a sequel or follow up to the “visioning tour” she gave to developers back in 2010, in which she showcased the neighborhood’s potential.

“Today was getting everybody on the bus and saying ‘Hey there is still a lot of opportunity, there are some really great things that have happened.’ And so we’re going to be looking at all the good opportunities and good things that have happened in the Old South Baton Rouge Area and hope to encourage people to continue to invest and reinvest in the area,” Wicker told 9News.

During the tour, wicker and members of the redevelopment group also sought ideas and input from developers.

