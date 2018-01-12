YOUR TURN: Remembering 'Buckskin' Bill

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Kimberly Gann.

Gann is just one of hundreds of people who are sharing their memories about Buckskin Bill. For 35 years, William "Bill" Black brought to life a cowboy character on his children’s show here on WAFB. He was also a community leader and he led the effort to get a zoo for Baton Rouge. For Gann and so many others, Buckskin Bill leaves rich and fond memories. In her words:

In an instant, I'm back there, in that living room, with a towel tied around me for a cape and an old hat on my head using a long spoon from my mother's utensil drawer. My brother is there and is dressed the same, and my mom, she has on her cape as well. And we are laughing and dancing around the living room, doing our Monday morning march before school. Thanks for the memories Buckskin Bill.

That’s Kimberly Gann’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.