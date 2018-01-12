Funeral set for Philadelphia firefighter killed in collapse

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Firefighters embrace as their colleagues battle a row home fire in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. A veteran firefighter was fatally injured when a burning row home collapsed and he became pinned und...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The funeral procession for a veteran Philadelphia firefighter fatally injured in a house collapse has made its way through downtown, halting the typical hustle and bustle of the morning rush.

Lt. Matthew LeTourneau's flag-draped casket lay atop an engine from his company, surrounded by his somber colleagues, just after 8 a.m. Friday.

The procession brought office workers to a standstill on the sidewalks as the drum corps' snares echoed off the high rises and the emergency vehicles with lights flashing moved slowly along Market Street.

It continued to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, where the funeral Mass is to be held.

The 42-year-old LeTourneau, an 11-year veteran, was pulled from the home on Saturday by fellow firefighters and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

