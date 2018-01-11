VIDEO: Old Baton Rouge parade found in WAFB archives

While digging through the WAFB archives in preparation for our special report on the passing of “Buckskin Bill” Black, we stumbled across this old black and white video of a parade in downtown Baton Rouge!

You’ll see the old Baker’s store, the Piccadilly Cafeteria, and more. Plus, you just might recognize friends and family.

Unfortunately, there is no audio. We hope you enjoy watching this old clip.

