Mayor, other leaders tour railroad crossings ahead of potential closures

Many of those living in Baton Rouge want to know what the future will hold for several railroad crossings throughout the city.

Louisiana leaders announced plans to either make changes to the crossings or get rid of them all together. On Thursday, January 11, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with other leaders, toured some of the crossings. They say they wanted to hear from the people directly.

“We certainly want to be highly sensitive in issues like this before any decision moves forward. And so it was good to be out here to talk to the citizens of the community first hand at the locations,” said Broome.

Several public meetings are planned to get residents’ feedback on the railroad crossing proposals. The first is set for Thursday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the new St. John Baptist Church on South Street in Baton Rouge.

