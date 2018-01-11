Gov. Edwards to announce major infrastructure projects across the state

On Friday, January 12, Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at a transportation and infrastructure investment announcement to discuss funding for major projects in three different parts of the state.

The announcement will be made at The Water Campus, located at 1110 S River Road in Baton Rouge.

The state will begin the administrative process to request GARVEE bonds, which will allow the state to repay the debt with federal highway funds the state gets each year. The debt will be paid back over 12 years.

If the funding goes through, it will allow the state to finance the following major projects:

A substantial portion of the I-10 reconstruction and widening from the Mississippi River Bridge to the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge; widening is required to maintain traffic during the reconstruction process.

A new Interchange on I-10 in Kenner at Loyola Avenue to serve the new airport terminal

A new access from I-20 directly into Barksdale AFB in Bossier City

Up to 10 percent partial funding for toll bridges (the Belle Chasse bridge and tunnel replacement project would be eligible)

