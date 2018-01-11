Tobacco's grip on U.S. veterans

High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Too many babies still die needlessly of SIDS, CDC says

Nearly 40 percent of U.S. military veterans smoke or use some form of tobacco.

Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

As CHIP money runs out, millions of U.S. kids may lose health care

While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.

Raw meat not the safest choice for your dog … or you

(HealthDay News) -- Nearly 40 percent of U.S. military veterans smoke or use some form of tobacco.

Data from 2010-2015 revealed that 21.6 percent of veterans reported current use (within the past 30 days) of cigarettes, 6.2 percent used cigars, 5.2 percent used smokeless tobacco, 3 percent used roll-your-own tobacco, and 1.5 percent used pipes, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tobacco use was higher among veterans than non-veterans for males and females across all age groups, except for males 50 and older.

Among veterans, current tobacco use was highest among those: with no health insurance (60 percent); living in poverty (54 percent); ages 18 to 25 (57 percent); with serious mental distress (48 percent); with a family income of less than $20,000 (44 percent); and with less than a high school diploma (38 percent).

Tobacco use among current and former military personnel was associated with high medical costs. In 2010, the Veterans Health Administration spent $2.7 billion on smoking-related ambulatory care, prescription drugs, hospitalization, and home health care, the report found.

The findings appear in the Jan. 12 issue of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

"These findings highlight the importance of further protecting the health of our military veterans," said Corinne Graffunder, director of the CDC's Office on Smoking and Health.

"We must redouble our efforts to help veterans quit and reduce the preventable suffering and premature death caused by tobacco use," she said in an agency news release.

More than one-third of active duty U.S. military personnel who smoke took up the habit after enlisting, so it's important to provide effective tobacco prevention programs for both current and former military members, according to the CDC.

