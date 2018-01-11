5th annual "Clays For A Cause" scheduled for March 2 in Port Allen

A sporting clays tournament to raise money for a tuition assistance fund will be held in Port Allen on March 2. The fifth annual “Clays For A Cause” is being hosted by the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation at the Bridgeview Gun Club. Last year, Clays For A Cause raised $18,862 for the Mental Health Association for Greater Baton Rouge.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Fund, which provides over $15,000 of tuition assistance to one graduating senior at each high school that participates in the Neighbors Federal Credit Union Mascot Checking Program.

The sporting clays tournament will feature four-person teams competing in a 13-station, 100-shot course. Participants may sign up in teams of four or as an individual. Those who sign up as individuals will be placed on teams on the day of the shoot. Participants will be able to rent guns for the event on a limited basis. Each team will be served a complimentary breakfast and lunch and there will be a silent auction throughout the day.

The Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Fund is a fund housed within the Neighbors Federal Credit Union’s foundation, the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation. The Foundation, which is managed by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, was created in an effort to provide financial support for area non-profit organizations making a positive impact in our communities

The fund was established to create a pathway for success for graduating students in the area.

Eligible students must attend a school that participates in the Neighbors Federal Credit Union Mascot Checking Program. Schools that participate in the program receive a monthly monetary donation and at least three financial literacy training sessions per year.

In 2018, the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation will award a total of $15,000 in tuition assistance awards to one graduating senior at each of the Mascot schools. Each school may nominate one graduating senior to receive the award.

The Bridgeview Gun Club is located at 1365 Northwest Dr., Port Allen, LA 70767.

