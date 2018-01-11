Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' to help Bronx fire victims

NEW YORK (AP) - The producers of the hit Broadway musical, "A Bronx Tale," plan to donate $4 for every ticket sold to performances from Jan. 16 through Jan. 21 to help families affected by a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx.

The donations will go to The Child Reach Foundation, co-founded by actor Chazz Palminteri and his wife. The nonprofit helps raise and distribute funds to benefit children's health and welfare.

In a statement Thursday, the actor and Bronx native who wrote the coming-of-age-story says he's proud the production is lending a hand. Its producer, Tommy Mottola, also grew up in the Bronx.

Thirteen people were killed in the Dec. 28 fire, which started on a stove and then raced through a door and up five floors.

It was the city's deadliest fire since 1990.

