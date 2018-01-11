Scotch-Marinated Loin of Venison with Confit of Sweet Onions

Air date: January 11, 2018

Prep Time: 4 hours

Yields: 6 servings

Comment:

You may wish to leave the rib bones intact for a beautiful presentation of the finished dish. Many camp cooks tend to overcook the venison loin, thereby drying it out and never quite experiencing the great flavor of a medium-rare to medium cooked venison loin. You may wish to try a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon or even a Zinfandel as the wine of choice in this recipe. You should also serve the wine used in cooking the dish at the table when eating the dish.

Ingredients:

1 (3–4 pound) boneless loin of venison

½ cup Macallan® Scotch

3 cups chopped sweet onions (preferably Vidalia onions)

¼ cup vegetable oil

salt and ground black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 cup diced carrots

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup minced garlic

2 cups dry red wine, divided

2 cups beef or venison stock, divided

4 tbsps softened butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a heavy-bottomed roasting pan, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Season venison loin generously with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Drizzle with Macallan® Scotch and set at room temperature for 2–3 hours. NOTE: Venison marinated at room temperature must be cooked the same day. This method is not recommended if placing back into the refrigerator after setting. Sear on all sides until golden brown. Remove venison from pan and set aside. Into the pan drippings add onions, carrots, celery and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until wilted. Place loin over vegetables and top with 1 cup red wine and 1 cup stock. Place loin, uncovered, in oven and cook until internal temperature reaches 140°F for medium doneness. Remove venison from pan, cover with aluminum foil and allow to rest. Return roasting pan to stovetop over medium-high heat. Add remaining wine and stock. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce by half volume. Strain vegetables and pan drippings, pressing out all of the juices. Discard vegetables. Place sauce back into roasting pan, bring to a low simmer then whisk in butter, stirring constantly to incorporate. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, slice venison loins into medallions and top with red wine sauce.