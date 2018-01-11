Louisiana Hayride radio shows now available in box set

Many families in Louisiana have memories of gathering around the family radio in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s to listen to Louisiana Hayride, a live music show broadcast from Shreveport and local radio station, KWKH.

This week, Centenary College in Shreveport proudly announced Centenary Archivist Chris Brown recently had the pleasure of seeing an important multi-year project come to fruition when he was recognized for contributing to a new 20-CD historical box set celebrating the music and history of Louisiana Hayride, staged live each week in Shreveport from 1948 to 1960 and occasionally until 1971.

Bear Family Records produced the deluxe box set, At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight, which includes 529 live tracks representing over 25 hours of music recorded during the legendary show.

Louisiana can now enjoy the rich history of Louisiana Hayride that will be preserved in this unforgettable collection. When the show was in its prime, it was debuting careers of future legends like Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, George Jones, Johnny Cash, and June Carter.

“Brown heard about the project in 2015 and immediately knew that he could help. He contacted Bear Family Records, headquartered in Germany, and offered his personal collection of Louisiana Hayride-related material that includes photographs and some recordings. Brown’s contributions mainly appear in the box set’s 224 page book that covers KWKH’s origins and details the songs and artists featured on the recordings. He also provided input for the show and song notes and earned a mention in the collection’s official credits. The set includes some previously unknown recordings by Hank Williams, and many other tracks have not been heard since the day they were broadcast,” said Centenary.

Centenary says a recent review of the collection in Rolling Stone by Stephen Thomas Erlewine praises its success at recreating the authentic sounds of Louisiana Hayride, as well as delivering an accurate recounting of its history and its wide-reaching influence on the development of both country and rock and roll. “The wonderful thing about At the Louisiana Hayride Tonight,” writes Erlewine, “Is that by keeping its focus on tradition, it recognizes that the roots of our modern world stretch way beyond the midpoint of the 20th century.”

Brown says his job at the College is to spend his days collecting, preserving, and curating documents and artifacts illuminating Centenary’s history, as well as that of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Building on a passion for the past nurtured in his professional career, Brown also devotes substantial energy to documenting and sharing the rich and diverse history of Shreveport-Bossier City’s music scene. The Louisiana Hayride radio show was like a pipeline for local musicians and traveling artists as well.

More information about the At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight box set is available here.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











