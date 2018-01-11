La. and Minn. senators make friendly bet on Saints vs. Vikings playoff game

Senator John Kennedy joined Senator Amy Klobuchar in making a friendly bet on Sunday's playoff game between the Saints and the Vikings.

Kennedy bet a King Cake against purple-colored homemade ice cream from Klobuchar.

"I have no doubts the Saints will beat the Vikings this Sunday and continue their path to the Super Bowl. I am so confident that we will win, I bet Senator Klobuchar a King Cake. I'm going to make good on the bet regardless of the game's outcome. At least having a King Cake will make is easier to stomach a loss this weekend. Who Dat!" said Kennedy.

"I look forward to welcoming the Saints to Minnesota this Sunday. I'd like to remind my friend Senator Kennedy that the Vikings kicked off this season with a win against New Orleans, and I know we can do it again! I look forward to enjoying a Louisiana King Cake after a sweet win Sunday. The only thing sweeter will be the Vikings playing in the Super Bowl right here in Minnesota in February," said Klobuchar.

