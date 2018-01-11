Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Cadillac Street

One male victim is reportedly critical after a shooting on Cadillac Street (Source: WAFB)

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Cadillac Street near Plank Road in Baton Rouge around 2:45 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The victim's name was not released.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

