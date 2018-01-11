Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Cadillac Street

On Friday, January 12, Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at a transportation and infrastructure investment announcement to discuss funding for major projects in three different parts of the state.More >>
The man who was convicted of driving drunk into a crowd of revelers at the Endymion Parade in 2017 has been sentenced.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Japanese airbag maker Takata recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators this week, and Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana consumers to verify whether their vehicles are affected by the recall.More >>
Councilwoman Tara Wicker and the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group will give a tour of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods to local developers and the public.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.More >>
The hospital president said that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care, the incident was isolated and hospital officials are conducting an extensive internal review.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.More >>
