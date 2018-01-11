Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Cadillac St - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Cadillac Street

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and WAFB Staff
Connect
Shooting reported on Cadillac Street (Source: WAFB) Shooting reported on Cadillac Street (Source: WAFB)
One male victim is reportedly critical after a shooting on Cadillac Street (Source: WAFB) One male victim is reportedly critical after a shooting on Cadillac Street (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Cadillac Street near Plank Road in Baton Rouge around 2:45 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The victim's name was not released.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly