Woman dead after being hit by car near Jefferson Lakes Apartments; identity released

One woman is dead after being hit by a car near the Jefferson Lakes Apartments.

The woman has been identified by authorities as Lilley Williams, 69.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 11 near 12300 Jefferson Highway just before 3 p.m.

Williams was hit by a 2009 Hyundai Accent as she was trying to cross the road. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

