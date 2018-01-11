Suspected Walmart thieves push 80-year-old woman down while stealing TVs

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man and woman they say stole two TVs from the Walmart on O'Neal Lane.

The incident reportedly happened at the Walmart located at 2171 O'Neal Lane during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 10.

According to reports, the two suspects entered the store, selected two 32" TVs, and tried to leave the store through the garden center. A Walmart greeter asked to see their receipt and then the suspects reportedly pushed the 80-year-old employee down, causing her to break her arm. The two then fled the parking lot in a brown Toyota pickup.

The female suspect is described as a black female last seen wearing cartoon pajama pants and slippers. The male suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning the incident should call EBRSO at 225-389-5064, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

