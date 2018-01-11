LSU losing another offensive lineman to the NFL Draft

The second offensive lineman for LSU is leaving school early to declare for the NFL Draft.
Tiger center Will Clapp made the announcement via Twitter Thursday afternoon.
#foreverLSU pic.twitter.com/QAu2MP9sMx— Will Clapp (@w_clapp) January 11, 2018
The talented center from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans led an O-line that paved the way for Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice to eclipse the 1000 yard rushing mark.
Clapp is the sixth Tiger to leave early for the draft and the second offensive lineman.
Right tackle Toby Weathersby, running back Derrius Guice, linebacker Arden Key and defensive backs Kevin Toliver and Donte Jackson have already made their announcements to enter the draft.
