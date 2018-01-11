IRS rolls out new tax tables for promised bigger paychecks

By ALEX VEIGA and MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writers
WASHINGTON (AP) - Taking the first concrete step toward the Republican tax plan's promise of fatter paychecks for millions, the Trump administration on Thursday issued new guidelines for how much employers should withhold as taxes from workers' pay.
The Internal Revenue Service published the new income-tax withholding tables to conform to the sweeping $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, the first major rewrite of the tax code in three decades, which became law last month and took effect Jan 1. The new law provides steep tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans while offering more modest reductions for most low- and middle-income families and individuals.
Businesses across the country must adopt the changes by Feb. 15. That means employees could start seeing the changes reflected in their paychecks next month, the IRS said. President Donald Trump and the Republican architects of the tax plan have deflected criticism of the unpopular legislation, insisting at every turn that Americans will come to love the new law when they see their heftier paychecks next month - with less money withheld in anticipation of lower income taxes.
Trump and the Republicans are counting on the tax-cut law, the first significant legislative achievement of his presidency, to ensure the GOP retains its majorities in Congress in this year's elections.
The new guidelines adjust how much income tax must be taken out from employee paychecks after taking into account exemptions claimed by employees on their IRS Form W-4, filed with their employers to help determine withholding.
The move should translate into more take-home pay for about 90 percent of American workers, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Individual taxpayers aren't required to make any changes to their Form W-4 right now. But the IRS expects that many taxpayers will have to do so later this year, when the agency releases a revised version of the form.
The IRS also plans to release a new tax withholding calculator on its website late next month to help individual taxpayers determine the correct amount of withholding.
Nonpartisan tax experts project that the law will bring lower taxes for the great majority of Americans, though not all.
Reduced tax rates don't necessarily mean a lower tax bill for 2018. The new law is complicated. There are significant limitations on long-cherished deductions, such as the federal deduction for state income, property and sales taxes. There are new tax credits while other mainstays - like the $4,050 personal exemption - are gone. The standard deduction is doubled, to $24,000 for couples, but that means it no longer makes sense for many people to itemize and claim other deductions.
That also means employees can't assume that the new, lower withholding rates will cover everything they owe Uncle Sam for this year. Taxpayers won't file their 2018 returns until next year, following normal procedure.
__
Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six...More >>
An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six months.More >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsMore >>
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsMore >>
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumMore >>
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumMore >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>