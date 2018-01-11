Shreveport cancer survivor opens shoe designing business

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
This weekend, the American Red Cross is asking for the public's help to install smoke alarms due to freezing temperatures expected in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
In 2003 WAFB aired a special report by Paul Gates about Buckskin Bill. It was part of WAFB's 50th anniversary special.More >>
The Louisiana Marathon will start on Sunday, January 14 and will cause numerous road closures throughout Baton Rouge.More >>
Baton Rouge legend, William "Bill" Black, known as Buckskin Bill, passed away Wednesday, January 10, according to family members.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >>
A Lumberton police officer was shot early Friday evening in the area of Peterson Drive and Fayetteville Road.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.More >>
