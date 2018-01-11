City Pork set to open in LSU Design Building

Information provided by LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU Design Building will soon be the new home to City Pork Deli & Charcuterie. Construction of the new LSU Dining location began in December and is set to open later in the spring of 2018.

"We are thrilled about moving into the new development at the College of Art & Design at LSU," stated Stephen Hightower, City Pork managing partner. "This is a great business move for City Pork. The most important part of this move to LSU’s campus is we get to become part of a new cutting edge on-campus restaurant model, and we also get to bring the City Pork flavors right to the heart of the LSU student."

This City Pork Deli & Charcuterie location will feature signature sandwiches from the Big Pig to the Cubano along with house-made charcuterie and cheese boards. In addition to the City Pork classics, the menu will feature appetizers, salads, coffee and gelato. For the student on-the-geaux, City Pork will also offer fresh grab & go items as a quick meal option. This location plans to be open throughout the week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"The new café at the Julian T. White Design Atrium will be a unique place at the heart of the LSU campus. The good food, good design and all-around ‘good vibe’ were the outcome of a truly creative collaboration between the LSU Auxiliary Services, LSU Facility Services, and students, faculty staff, and alumni of the College of Art & Design," said Alkis Tsloakis, Dean of the College of Art & Design.

"This is a great opportunity for us to partner with both a local brand and an academic unit on the campus,” said Margot Carroll, assistant vice president of LSU Auxiliary Services. “After identifying the Design Building as a food desert on campus, we worked closely with the community of the College of Art & Design to bring a food option that would not only meet their needs but also meld well with the unique and fun atmosphere of their college and building."

