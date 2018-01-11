Officials break ground on I-10 widening project in EBR, Ascension parishes

Officials from East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes will be on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for the I-10 widening project.

The ceremony will be held in the west parking lot of Blue Bayou on Highland Road at 2 p.m.

I-10 will be expanded from four lanes to six east of Highland Road in Baton Rouge to LA 73 in Prairieville.

The $72 million project is being funded by a combination of federal and state money, including over $40 million in congressionally authorized repurposed earmarks.

James Construction Group, LLC, the company that won the bid to perform the work, estimates the project will take about 2.5 years to complete. Officials said the project will also include the replacement of the LA 42 overpass.

