Officials break ground on I-10 widening project in EBR, Ascension parishes

The LSU Design Building will soon be the new home to City Pork Deli & Charcuterie. Construction of the new LSU Dining location began in December and is set to open later in the spring of 2018.More >>
Sam’s Club near the Mall at Cortana has permanently closed, officials announced Thursday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a New Orleans man who is believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman.More >>
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program hosts a series of outreach events in early 2018 for homeowners affected by the 2016 floods.More >>
Officials from East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes will be on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for the I-10 widening project.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.More >>
