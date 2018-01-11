Sam's Club announces permanent closure at location near Mall at Cortana

Sam’s Club near the Mall at Cortana has permanently closed, officials announced Thursday morning.

According to former Sam’s Club employees, officials called a meeting and announced the closure. Officials confirmed the store has closed as of Thursday and said the pharmacy at Sam’s Club will stay open until January 26 to allow customers to fill their prescriptions.

A spokeswoman with Walmart Corporate said the top priority is to make sure employees can be transferred to other Sam's Club and Walmart stores in the area.

There are reports of Sam's Club closures in at least six other states.

